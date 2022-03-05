Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $242.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 977,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

