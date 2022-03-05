Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issued By William Blair

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.