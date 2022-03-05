Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By KeyCorp

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.04. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $3,809,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

