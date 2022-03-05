Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TD. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.89.

TD opened at C$98.54 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$78.40 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.37. The firm has a market cap of C$179.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

