Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Boosted by Analyst

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMEA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $184.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.70. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

