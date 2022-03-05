Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

