Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

GTLS opened at $143.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

