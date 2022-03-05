Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lifted by Analyst

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.05.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $108,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

