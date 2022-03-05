Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reduced by B. Riley

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Novavax by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

