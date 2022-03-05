Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

PLUG stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $438,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 40.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,742,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Plug Power by 73.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 101,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

