Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Cut by Analyst

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get UWM alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 89.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.