Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of BJ opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $2,450,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

