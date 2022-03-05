Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By William Blair

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

