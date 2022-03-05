Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Interface, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Interface in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Interface’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Interface stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.