Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,155 shares of company stock worth $4,826,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

