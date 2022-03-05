Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QK opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Q&K International Group during the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Q&K International Group (Get Rating)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.