Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QK opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.21.
Q&K International Group shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.
About Q&K International Group (Get Rating)
Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q&K International Group (QK)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.