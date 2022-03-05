Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Qorvo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

