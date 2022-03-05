QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,191 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 51,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

