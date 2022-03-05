QP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,805 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,003,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,189. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

