QP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded down $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.29. 10,912,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

