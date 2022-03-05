Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $78.79 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

