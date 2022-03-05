Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Shares of PWR traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,399. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.