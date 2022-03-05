Qubitica (QBIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00312858 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01236312 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003334 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

