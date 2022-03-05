Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quidel by 36.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of QDEL opened at $99.57 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.