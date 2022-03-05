Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments LLC, is an owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

