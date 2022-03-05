Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.00 ($77.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($66.29) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Randstad has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

