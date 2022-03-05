Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $636,482.43 and approximately $10,941.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,497.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.43 or 0.06707903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00263436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00743783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00069426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00426063 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00290733 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,632,342 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

