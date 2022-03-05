Raymond James Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$23.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.29. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.