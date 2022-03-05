Raymond James Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.
NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
