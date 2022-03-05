Raymond James Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.