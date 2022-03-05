Raymond James Raises Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $14.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 193,238 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

