Raymond James Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

Shares of PPL opened at C$46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.15. The company has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$34.89 and a one year high of C$46.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

