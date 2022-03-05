RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “
RMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.23%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
