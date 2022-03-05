Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.17 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.