Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.
- On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.
- On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.17 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
