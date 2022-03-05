REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

RGNX opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

