Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Envela worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Envela by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Envela stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.21. Envela Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

