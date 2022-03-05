Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOLT opened at $2.92 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

