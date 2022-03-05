Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.61% of Trio-Tech International worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $60,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $407,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock worth $817,824 over the last 90 days. 46.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trio-Tech International Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

