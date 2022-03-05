Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) vs. vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Financial Analysis

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) and Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $6.41 million 10.02 -$8.50 million ($0.09) -7.92 Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$19.47 million N/A N/A

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Reneo Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics -46.27% N/A -33.68% Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.82% -29.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for vTv Therapeutics and Reneo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reneo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

vTv Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 671.39%. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 688.83%. Given Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reneo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

Summary

Reneo Pharmaceuticals beats vTv Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

