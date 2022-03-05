Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $61.50

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.