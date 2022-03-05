Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $61.50

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.
NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
