Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issues Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Repro Med Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KRMD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.