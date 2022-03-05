Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth $83,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vroom by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vroom by 162.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

