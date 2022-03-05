Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

