Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 418,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,670. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.