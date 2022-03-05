ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,544 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $254.60 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average of $259.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ResMed by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

