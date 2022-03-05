Reviewing Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leidos and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 7 0 2.78 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leidos presently has a consensus target price of $110.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.48% 22.74% 7.25% Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $13.74 billion 1.10 $753.00 million $5.26 20.48 Healthcare Triangle $31.34 million 1.05 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Leidos beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on June 1, 1969, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Healthcare Triangle (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

