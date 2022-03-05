Reviewing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of 4 Less Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Research Solutions and 4 Less Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.83 -$280,000.00 ($0.03) -71.33 4 Less Group $8.17 million 0.33 $1.19 million N/A N/A

4 Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Research Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and 4 Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.78% -17.15% -5.36% 4 Less Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Research Solutions and 4 Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 4 Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 141.82%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than 4 Less Group.

Summary

Research Solutions beats 4 Less Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About 4 Less Group (Get Rating)

The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

