Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Purchases 400,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $17.31 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.