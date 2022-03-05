Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $804,826.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.77 or 0.06699113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,171.55 or 0.99976435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.