Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 519,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 138,234 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

