Rimini Street Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,349 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 913% compared to the typical volume of 232 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,696. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 110.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 110,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 56.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 70.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 178,972 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMNI opened at $5.54 on Friday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

